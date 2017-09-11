Irma expected to turn into a tropical storm Monday morning, still pounding Florida



Monday 5 a.m. update

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Hurricane Irma was barely a hurricane at 5 a.m. Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, just two miles per hour above the cutoff between tropical storm and hurricane.

Officials at the National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to fall below that threshold sometime before noon Monday.

MORE COVERAGE: Irma stories, video and more in Hurricane Central

At 5 a.m., the center of Irma was about 60 miles north of Tampa. The storm was moving north-northwest at 18 mph.

The storm is expected to cross into Georgia on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The storm’s track has prompted the first ever Tropical Storm Warning for the city of Atlanta.

MORE COVERAGE: Irma stories, video and more in Hurricane Central

Hurricane Irma officially made landfall on Cudjoe Key in the Lower Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. Sunday as a Category 4 storm. Earlier Sunday morning, Irma had 130 mph winds.

Irma made landfall for a second time on Sunday at Marco Island. Just as Hurricane Irma made landfall on Marco Island with 120 mph winds, the entire island lost power, according to reports. Around 3 p.m., the Marco Island Police Department measured a wind gust at 130 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Tens of thousands of people huddled in shelters watched for updates.

RELATED: LIVE video coverage of Hurricane Irma from WFLA in Tampa

Irma was at one time the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic with a peak wind speed of 185 mph last week.

Despite warnings to get out of the Florida Keys, some people ignored them, including this man… pic.twitter.com/c8W3bLvahy — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 10, 2017

It left more than 20 people dead across the Caribbean and as it moved north over the Gulf of Mexico’s bathtub-warm water of nearly 90 degrees, it was expected to regain strength.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for Irma maps and images

Irma is still forecast to move away from North Carolina.

The confidence in the forecast track into Monday and Tuesday is very high for Irma to move up through Georgia and then become a depression in Alabama before passing into Tennessee on Wednesday.

This means impacts will be low for central North Carolina.

Cumberland, Hoke, Moore and Robeson counties are included in a Wind Advisory that goes into effect at noon on Monday. The highest wind gusts will be felt southwest of the Triangle. Winds will not reach tropical strength in central North Carolina, but it will be breezy with gusts possibly as high as 30 to 35 mph.

Citing concerns about high winds from the outer edges of the storm as it sits over Florida, Robeson County schools announced that students would be released early on Monday to allow them to be home before the highest winds hit.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO PREPARE FOR A HURRICANE

CLICK HERE FOR THE READYNC WEBSITE