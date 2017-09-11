Mom collapses on witness stand during trial for man accused in daughter’s death

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dramatic breakdown interrupted the Holly Bobo murder trial Monday afternoon.

Holly’s mother, Karen, said she felt sick and suddenly collapsed on the witness stand. The highly emotional breakdown came shortly after the prosecutor submitted her daughter’s underwear and lunchbox as evidence.

Karen Bobo said it was hard to look at her daughter’s belongings.

Zachary Adams is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing 20-year-old Holly Bobo, who was a nursing student at the time of her death in April 2011.

Karen Bobo also got very emotional when the state played a recording of the 911 call she made on the day Holly went missing.

Karen Bobo was treated in the courtroom and after about 30 minutes the trial resumed. Shortly after the incident, Judge C. Creed McGinley denied a defense motion for a mistrial.

He also warned jurors to stay with the facts, and not to sympathize with either side because of what he called a ‘medical episode’.

In addition to Holly’s mother, her father, brother and boyfriend at the time of her disappearance all testified.

Clint Bobo, the victim’s brother, says he thought his sister was walking with her boyfriend into woods behind her house on the day she went missing.

Clint Bobo testified that he heard voices coming from the carport behind the home he lived in with his sister Holly and his parents in Parsons, Tennessee, on April 13, 2011. Bobo said he thought his sister was having a discussion with her boyfriend, Drew Scott, and they sounded upset.

When he looked outside, he said he saw his sister walking with a man wearing camouflage hunting gear into the tree-line. He said the person looked heavier and stockier than Scott. Bobo said he went outside and saw blood in the carport.

Bobo said he spoke with his mother, Karen, on the phone. He said she told him the person was not Scott and ordered her son to “get a gun and shoot him.”

Bobo said he did not do that because he was confused about what was happening

“The situation would have been much different [if I thought I wouldn’t see Holly again]. I would have probably not called anyone. I would have just got my gun and tried to kill the person that was with my sister,” he said.

The man accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011 went on trial Monday in Savannah, Tennessee, about 100 miles southwest of Nashville. Zachary Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

A prosecutor says Zachary Adams lived in the “dark, dark world” of methamphetamine and morphine when he abducted a Tennessee nursing student from her rural home, then drugged, raped and shot her before discarding her body and bragging about it to friends.

Bobo was just 20 when she disappeared from her home in the rural West Tennessee town of Parsons in April 2011. Authorities say her remains were found in September 2014 by two men in woods not far from her home in Decatur County.

“In about three years into it, give or take, the TBI came to our house, a whole bunch of them. They sat me, Clint and Karen down in the living room and said Holly had been found, that was her remains,” her father, Dana Bobo recalled.

Adams faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

Adams’ defense attorney, Jennifer Thompson, said her client is not guilty. She said in her opening statement that authorities found no hair, fingerprints or DNA belonging to Bobo in a search of Adams’ home before he was charged in 2014.

His brother Dylan Adams is also accused in the case along with Jason Autry.

The trial is expected to last three weeks with as many as 90 witnesses taking the stand.