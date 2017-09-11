Murder suspect appears in court after Raleigh taxi driver killed in crash

Jonathan Rodriguez By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man charged with murder after causing a wreck that killed a taxi driver was in court on Monday.

The accident happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of New Hope Church Road and Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh.

Police say they were responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle behind the Walmart on New Hope Church Road.

Well heading there, they saw the car that matched the description driving away at a “high rate of speed,” police said.

Police say the driver, 24-year-old Dreshawn Bynum, sped through an intersection and hit a taxi cab.

The driver of the taxi cab was ejected and died at the scene. Police have not yet released his name.

His car slammed into a nearby laundromat. Workers spent the day on Monday repairing the storefront.

Bynum has been charged with murder, stealing a car, hit and run, running from police, and driving while impaired.

Those are just the latest in a long list of charges the 24-year-old has racked up.

Bynum has been in and out of jail and has spent almost 2 1/2 years behind bars.

From 2011, up until as recently as April of 2017, Bynum has faced various charges of drug possession, stealing a gun, multiple counts of breaking in entering, multiple counts of larceny, assault on a female, assault on a child, violating probation, trespassing, and unauthorized use of a car.

He is now being held without bond.

