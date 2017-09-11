NC cook raped child, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A cook from Clinton has been charged with two sex crimes, including the rape of a child, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Warrants charging Benny Ray Robinson, 52, with first-degree rape of a child and first-degree sex offense were issued on Thursday, and Robinson was arrested Friday at the Sampson County Law Enforcement Center in Clinton, according to a sheriff’s office report.

The charges stemmed from a June complaint received by the Division of Social Services claiming Robinson had inappropriate contact with a minor female, said Lt. Marcus Smith of the sheriff’s office.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

Robinson, of Roosevelt Road in Clinton is listed as a head cook on the report, but his place of employment is redacted from the copy released to the media.

A magistrate set his bond at $100,000 secured, the report stated.