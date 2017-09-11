NC traffic stop yields 61 bags of crack cocaine, other drugs

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A traffic stop in North Carolina has resulted in the seizure of large amounts of drugs, money and firearms, as well as three arrests.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports that the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies initiated an investigation after pulling over a car when they suspected the driver of being impaired on Sept. 6.

OCSO Maj. Chris Thomas says deputies seized 61 bags of crack cocaine, around 2 grams of heroin, 202 grams of marijuana and $4,349.

Two men, 35-year-old Jason Clifton Whitney and 34-year-old Tyqawn Eugene Christburg, each face possession of a firearm by a felon and multiple drug-related charges, while 38-year-old Precious Monique Toudle is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.