Raleigh 9/11 memorial pays tribute to first responders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At a 9/11 memorial service in Raleigh, local first responders were recognized for the work they do in the community every day.

The father of a teenager injured in a hit-and-run accident explained the impact two paramedics have had on his family.

“They literally saved my son’s life. I literally don’t know what I’d do without you guys,” said Edgar Rodriguez.

Rodriguez told a group of first responders and veterans just how much of a difference they make in people’s lives.

They held the 9/11 memorial service in a classroom at Wake Tech’s Public Safety Education campus.

It recognized local heroes who have fallen, and who are still fighting.

“I’m thankful, because it could have been a whole lot worse,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez paid special thanks to two paramedics that responded to a hit-and-run accident on September 2 in which his 17-year-old son was severely injured.

“It’s a good feeling that we did our job and we did it appropriately, we did it correctly. And everything worked out for them and we’re happy for that,” said Linton Wilder, one of the responding paramedics.

“Fortunately we were in a position to make a difference there. It’s not always the case so it’s a good feeling when you do have the opportunity,” said Addison Newman, the other responding paramedic.

The parents of Meggan Callahan, a state correctional officer killed by an inmate earlier this year, also spoke about the dangers faced by law enforcement members and first responders.

They honored the people who gave their lives in 9/11 and who serve our community now, with a wreath laying.

Rodriguez witnessed the Twin Towers fall in New York 16 years ago.

With his son still recovering from the hit and run accident, the day of remembrance has a new meaning.

“The United States needs to come together every day as we came together today to remember those that are fallen and to remember those that potentially might fall,” said Rodriguez.