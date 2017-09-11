Severe weather threat in NC Tuesday from Irma remnants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rain from Tropical Storm Irma arrived in central North Carolina on Monday, but the threat of severe weather will arrive on Tuesday.

MORE COVERAGE: Irma stories, video and more in Hurricane Central

While the center of Irma was nearly 400 miles away in Georgia Monday night, the outer rain bands continue to move in our direction.

The strongest and heaviest of those rain bands will move through Tuesday morning, with the most likely times for central North Carolina to see severe weather from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Full weather forecast and video

This means rain looks likely for the morning commute Tuesday, including some heavy downpours. Most of central North Carolina is under a “marginal risk” of severe weather, the lowest threat level on our 1-5 scale, but tornadoes and damaging wind are the most likely possibilities.

Scattered showers will continue off and on into Tuesday afternoon and evening, but severe weather threat diminishes.

Temperatures will also warm up Tuesday afternoon into the upper 70s. Look for a high Tuesday of 78 after most everyone Monday did not get out of the 60s.

By Wednesday, drier weather and sunshine returns with highs in the mid 80s.