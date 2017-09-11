Some flights canceled at Fayetteville airport because of Irma

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm, but there’s still a potential for high winds and some North Carolina counties, including Cumberland, are under a wind advisory and that’s led some airlines in our area to cancel flights.

American and Delta canceled all flights out of Fayetteville Regional Airport Monday, mainly because of weather conditions in Charlotte and Atlanta.

CBS North Carolina spoke with Fayetteville airport director Bradley White who says they’re expecting high winds, but not to the extent they first thought.

However, White said they are preparing, just in case. White says during Matthew they lost water so they brought in portable toilets as a precaution. They’re also bringing all the trash cans inside so they don’t blow around.

“Our weather is not bad here, but we have to get all our passengers to the hub which has more severe weather so they have to consider that if the winds get above 30 mph they have to suspend flight operations,” said White. “So, they’re gonna experience that in both Charlotte and Atlanta.”

“As far as flying out I hope that it won’t affect the flight,” said passenger Lionel Whitney. “I got a phone call — people checking in with me now.”

The Cumberland County School District also canceled all-after school activities for Monday because of concerns about high winds in the area.