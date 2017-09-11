Tractor-trailer crash blocks part of Durham Freeway, closes ramp to Highway 15/501

By Published: Updated:
The scene of the crash. Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon has blocked part of the Durham Freeway and closed a ramp from the freeway to U.S. 15/501.

The wreck was reported around 2:40 p.m. and is affecting the northbound ramp to Highway 15/501 from N.C. 147, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A section of the Durham Freeway at US 15/501 is blocked. The ramp from the Durham Freeway to the Hillsborough Road exit is closed.

The ramp is closed in the area at mile marker 108.

Traffic cameras showed a tractor-trailer flipped on its side with a spilled load of pipes.

Officials said they expect the scene to be clear by 7 p.m. No one was injured.

