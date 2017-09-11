Trio used credit cards stolen from cars at Fayetteville apartments, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are wanted by police after authorities said Monday they are linked to credit card thefts from cars in Fayetteville.

Last week, several unlocked cars in Abbott’s Park Apartments in north Fayetteville were burglarized overnight, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

The suspects took clothing, wallets, money and other items.

“While the victims were unaware of what had occurred, they began to receive alerts that stolen financial cards were being … used to complete purchases,” police said.

Police say they now have video of three men who are using some of the stolen cards to buy items at a Fayetteville store.

If you recognize the suspects in this video or have information concerning the motor vehicle breaking and entering offenses, please contact Detective A. Dickinson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-7812 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).