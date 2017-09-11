Universal Orlando to reopen Tuesday; Disney to assess damage

By Published:
The entrance to the Sea World of Orlando is closed because of Hurricane Irma, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Other tourists attractions including Universal Studios and Disney World were also closed and planned to reopen Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO (AP) – At least one of the Orlando, Florida, theme parks popular with tourists around the world has plans to reopen now that Hurricane Irma has moved out of the state.

Universal Orlando said Monday that all three of its parks will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Universal was closed down ahead of Irma.

Universal said its facility suffered relatively minor damage to fences, trees and building facades.

Disney World, Sea World and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay said Monday that they assessing damage and would announce their reopening plans later. All three theme parks said they never lost power.

Sea World also said all of its animals are safe.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s