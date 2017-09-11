Woman dies in domestic disturbance, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was killed in a reported domestic violence incident in Fayetteville on Monday night, police say.

The “domestic disturbance with a weapon” was reported around 10 p.m. at a home along the 900 block of William Clark Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“A subject called the Fayetteville 911 Communications Center and stated someone in the residence was being assaulted. When FPD Officers arrived on scene they located a female victim severely injured inside the home,” police said.

The woman was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she died. A man is being questioned in the incident, police said.

“The female victim and the male suspect were acquaintances at the time of the incident,” police said.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld until her immediate family can be notified.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Sergeant P. Orellano with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 988-6543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).