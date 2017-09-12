Blue Ridge Parkway closed in NC as Irma remnants hit mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) —  As the remnants of Hurricane Irma hit western North Carolina many downed trees meant the closure of the Blue Ridge Parkway, officials said.

Irma was expected to bring 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour to the North Carolina mountains.

The National Park Service said that all parkway facilities are closed from milepost 165 in Virginia to milepost 469 in North Carolina.

The park service Tweeted several photos of trees blocking the parkway. Also, cars that were trying to go around trees were stuck in mud on the parkway shoulders.

The Pisgah Inn at milepost 408.6 will remain open via Route 276.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that park officials are also monitoring the possibility of landslides and rockslides.

It’s unclear what effect the storm might have on the upcoming Fall leaf-viewing season.

