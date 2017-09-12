Gunman shot by police at NC hospital was Irma evacuee, officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A man shot and killed by police at a Huntersville hospital Sunday night was traveling from Florida to New York due to Hurricane Irma, the SBI says.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the man, identified by the SBI as 76-year-old Joseph Charles Cook, fired multiple shots around 11:40 p.m. inside the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road.

Cook then disappeared in a corridor and police began a manhunt.

While searching the area, police say they “encountered the man still armed with the gun.” Officers said an encounter ensued and multiple shots were fired because they felt “threatened by the man’s actions.”

Cook was pronounced dead at the scene, Huntersville police say.

Hospital officials say this was the first active shooter incident at the hospital.

The Huntersville police officers involved in the shooting have been identified as 32-year-old Michael Joseph and 27-year-old Travis Watts.

The hospital was temporarily blocked off late Sunday night, but the hospital has since reopened. On the scene, there was a large police presence and people were not being allowed into or out of the hospital for a short time.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations will conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The officers who were involved were placed on administrative leave following the outcome of the investigation.

