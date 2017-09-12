Introducing the $999 iPhone X, new iPhone 8 and Apple Watch

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — “One more thing.” With that phrase, Apple paid homage to its late co-founder Steve Jobs for the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone on Tuesday when it unveiled its latest — and almost certainly most expensive — new version of the device, the iPhone X.

CEO Tim Cook called it “the biggest leap forward” since the first iPhone. (“X” is pronounced 10, not the letter X.) It loses the home button, which revolutionized smartphones when it launched; offers an edge-to-edge screen; and will use facial recognition to unlock the phone.

Apple says the iPhone X will be available in silver and space gray in 64GB and 256GB models starting at $999. If you choose to use Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, you can get the phone with monthly payments starting at $49.91.

Apple also unveiled a new iPhone 8 and a larger 8 Plus with upgrades to cameras, displays and speakers.

Those phones, Apple said, will shoot pictures with better colors and less distortion, particularly in low-light settings. The display will adapt to ambient lighting, similar to a feature in some iPad Pro models. Speakers will be louder and offer deeper bass.

Both iPhone 8 versions will allow wireless charging, a feature thought to be limited to the anniversary phone. Many Android phones, including Samsung’s, already have this.

WHAT A THOUSAND BUCKS WILL BUY

Apple is releasing a super-premium iPhone with a super-premium price tag, starting at $999.

While Apple is continuing to update its existing, cheaper models, the new iPhone X — pronounced like the number 10 — will have a screen with higher resolution and “OLED” technology for richer colors.

It will also lose a distinct home button to make more room for the 5.8-inch display, which is slightly more than the Plus model’s 5.5 inches. The features are similar to what Samsung offers.

The new design will enable new ways to interact with the phone. Instead of pressing the button to get the home page, you swipe up instead.

Apple is also offering the ability to unlock the phone with facial recognition rather than a fingerprint or passcode. Though some Android phones offer this, Apple is adding sensors to improve performance and says it worked with mask designers during testing to improve security. An executive initially failed to unlock the phone this way in a demo Tuesday, though.

The new phone, which is coming Nov. 3, will also permit animated emojis that mirror your facial movements and promises two more hours of battery life than what’s in the current iPhone 7.

Such an iPhone has been widely anticipated for the iPhone’s 10th anniversary and comes just weeks after Samsung unveils its own super-premium phone, the $930-and-up Galaxy Note 8.