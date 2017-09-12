Irma no longer tropical, drier Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The remnants of Irma, a low pressure system near Alabama; is still spilling some moisture into central North Carolina on Tuesday. Widespread showers were around during the morning and some scattered showers will still be possible this afternoon and evening. A warm front sits to our south and as it tries to move north; isolated thunder can’t be ruled out, but any severe threat can be ruled out.

That front will move to our north early Wednesday with sunshine and warmer air moving in. Highs on Wednesday will reach the middle 80s.

On Wednesday night and Thursday a shower or storm will be possible otherwise it will remain warm with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

There will be a slight risk of a shower on Friday; otherwise as we head into the upcoming weekend, skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with highs remaining in the 80s.

By Monday it will become partly sunny, but stay warm with highs in the 80s again.

Watching the tropics; Hurricane Jose is out in the Atlantic and not forecast to come near any land in the next five days. It is, however, expected to make a loop around itself before starting to head north northwest over the weekend. It is forecast to stay east of the United States but west of Bermuda.

This Afternoon will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight risk of thunder. The high will be 76. Winds will be east 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the evening. Some fog might form overnight. The overnight low will be 65. Winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny and warmer. The high will be 84. Winds will be west-southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower overnight. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a shower or thundershower possible. The high will be 83; winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or thundershower. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 85, after a morning low of 65.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 84, after a morning low of 66.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 82, after a morning low of 65.

