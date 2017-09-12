Jose begins Atlantic loop

5 a.m. Tuesday update

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Jose weakened ma bit Monday night as it began to do a loop-the-loop in the Atlantic Ocean that will end up moving it closer to the East Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Jose’s winds had dropped to 75 mph from 105 at one pointMonday.

Jose was the third major hurricane in a row, behind Harvey and Irma. By Tuesday, the storm was close to weakening to a tropical storm, but was expected to restrengthen into a Category 1 storm as it completed its loop.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Jose’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles, the National Hurricane Center said.

CBS North Carolina Meteorologist Kristin Ketchell says at this point, Jose is unlikely to impact the east coast of the U.S., but our weather team will continue to monitor Jose for any changes or shifts in track during the coming days.