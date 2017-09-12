Jury hears from lawyers during sentencing phase of Eric Campbell trial

Related Coverage Jury finds Eric Campbell guilty of first-degree murder

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The jury in Eric Campbell trial heard statements from lawyers Tuesday during the sentencing phase of the trial.

Eric Campbell, 24, was convicted to two counts of first-degree murder in the Jan. 1, 2015 deaths of Jerome and Dora Faulkner.

He was also found guilty on five other charges including first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree arson and two counts of cruelty to animals.

Campbell killed the Faulkners during a robbery in Granville County amid a crime spree spanning several states.

Campbell’s father, was also charged in the Faulkner’s deaths but he killed himself in prison before going to trial.

The jury has the option to sentence Campbell to death.

The state is pushing the jury to give Campbell the death penalty while the defense argues that he doesn’t deserve it.

“They assessed them,” prosecutor Mike Waters said about the Campbell’s targeting the Faulkner’s. “They decided these are the people we are going to hit. And the way they did it is not deserving of mercy.”

“He will spend every night of the rest of his life in a place that none of us would want to spend a single night,” said William Durham, Campbell’s attorney. “In this case, life without parole is a sufficient punishment.”

The jury will be back in court Wednesday to deliberate Campbell’s future.