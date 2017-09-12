Large tree nearly crushes woman driving down road

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WCMH/CNN) – A Georgia woman is lucky to be alive after a tree fell across a road right in front of her as Irma moved through the area.

The man driving behind the woman just happened to be recording as he drove.

April Baxter says she was traveling around 80 miles per hour Monday when the tree fell.

“It started falling and I closed my eyes and I hit the brakes and started screaming,” Baxter told WSB. “We live in a mobile home so I was trying to get to safety.”

She was heading to her sister-in-law’s house to stay there for the night during the storm.

“I closed my eyes and then the airbags popped. So, it was all so fast. Very fast.”

She suffered a burn from her seatbelt, a strained muscle in her shoulder and her knee and big toe hurts.

She is thankful for a lot of things after the crash. She’s thankful the man behind her didn’t slam into the back of her. She is thankful she wasn’t going through a second later. Most of all, she’s thankful she wasn’t crushed by the tree.

“Thank you. Thanks to everybody that stopped. But after seeing the video, I’m very thankful,” Baxter said.

Three Irma-related deaths were recorded in Georgia. Two were caused by falling trees.