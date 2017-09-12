NC-native Lara Trump gives birth to President Trump’s 9th grandchild

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A member of the Trump family from North Carolina has given birth to President Donald Trump’s 9th grandchild.

Lara Trump, a Wrightsville Beach native and N.C. State University grad, along with her husband Eric, gave birth to a boy Tuesday morning.

Eric Trump, who is a son of Donald Trump, Tweeted a photo of the newborn Eric “Luke” Trump soon after his birth.

Eric Trump said Luke Trump was born at 8:50 Tuesday morning.

The newborn is now added to the growing family with Ivanka Trump’s three children with husband Jared Kushner.

Also, Donald Trump Jr. has five children with his wife Vanessa.

Lara Trump campaigned in North Carolina for her father-in-law last fall, including appearing at a rally with Diamond and Silk just days before the election.

Welcome to the world, Eric "Luke" Trump and congratulations to @LaraLeaTrump and @EricTrump! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u0uQi8kqVP — Trump Organization (@Trump) September 12, 2017