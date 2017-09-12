NC teen kidnapped, statutory raped 12-year-old girl, deputies say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina teen is accused of kidnapping and statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Evan Smith, 18, of Asheville, is charged in the case.

Warrants say Smith “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did kidnap (a 12-year-old female acquaintance) … by unlawfully removing the victim from one place to another, without the consent of the victim’s parent or legal guardian, and for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony, statutory rape.”

The Sheriff’s Office says they received the case from the McDowell County Department of Social Services.

Smith is charged with statutory rape and kidnapping.

