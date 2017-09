DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The northbound side of Durham Freeway is experiencing backups Tuesday morning. There has been a wreck near the intersection of Highway 55, which is also Alston Avenue in that area, state officials said.

The incident near Exit 11 happened at about 7:37 a.m. and is expected to impact traffic on the northbound side until after 9:30 a.m. State officials said all northbound lanes were closed, as well as one southbound lane.