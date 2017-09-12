Pair used credit card skimmer to take money from NC ATM, police say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for two men they say used a credit card skimmer to fake a person’s debit card, then used that card to withdraw money from a Hillsborough ATM.

Police released photographs of the two.

The pair used a credit card skimmer in Oxford to steal a person’s financial information, then used that information to create a fake debit card, authorities wrote.

“They then came to Hillsborough and withdrew money from an ATM using that fake card,” police wrote.

Police urged people to spread the photographs far and wide.

Authorities are urging anyone who can identify the men to email Hillsborough police Officer Chad Wilson at chad.wilson@hillsboroughnc.gov or send police a message through the Hillsborough Police Department’s Facebook page.