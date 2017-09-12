SC couple says Irma left pig in their backyard

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple in Spartanburg received an interesting surprise from Irma Tuesday morning.

Rebecca and Jim Rathburn say they woke up to find a pig in their back yard after the storm passed.

They have no idea where the pig came from – all they know is that it wasn’t there before Irma came to town.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for pig photos!

The Rathburns said they are feeding the pig Cheerios for breakfast and are trying to keep it from eating their water hose.

Their visitor looks like he is about 250-300 pounds, they say.