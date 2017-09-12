Teen missing more than a week at NC coast

Stein in a photo from WECT.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an 18-year-old who was last seen earlier this month.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ashley Jade Stein was last seen at the Ruby Tuesday’s in Monkey Junction, Sunday, Sept. 3.

She was wearing a red shirt and black pants, the Ruby Tuesday’s uniform.

Stein has a small build, weighing about 100 pounds and is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, deputies said. She has a flower tattoo on her left collar bone and left hip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s office, (910) 798-4200.

