Woman shot homeless man after he asked her to move Porsche, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 26-year-old woman accused of shooting a homeless man last month in Tennessee is in police custody.

Police said Katie Quackenbush is charged with attempted murder for the Aug. 26 shooting near Music Row.

Police said the victim, Gerald Melton, was trying to sleep on the sidewalk about 3 a.m. when he was disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music coming from a Porsche SUV.

“Melton said he asked the driver of the Porsche, alleged to have been Quackenbush, to move the vehicle,” police wrote. “An argument ensued, with both parties yelling at each other.”

Melton said he walked back to where he was trying to sleep when Quackenbush got out of the SUV armed, and, as the argument continued, fired two shots at him.

Melton received a “critical abdominal wound,” police said.

He said the shooter then got back into the SUV and fled.

Quackenbush’s bond was set at $25,000.