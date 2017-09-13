5 dead at Florida nursing home after Irma knocks out power

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS News) — Five people are dead at a Florida nursing home that was evacuated early Wednesday after several days without power.

Broward County officials said about 100 patients were evacuated from the facility and officials are working to relocate them to safety.

Three people were found dead at the nursing home and two others died after arriving at the hospital, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said during a press conference Wednesday.

Rescue crews arrived at the Hollywood Hills Nursing Home shortly after 7:30 a.m. Aerial footage showed patients sitting outside in wheelchairs and others being taken out of the facility on stretchers.

At least 25 people died when Irma pounded the Southeast earlier this week, including 12 people in Florida. One person was found dead and three others were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning in Daytona Beach, caused by fumes from a gas generator.

Power outages continue to plague the state, with 4.4 million customers still without power as of Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. More than 21,000 people remain in shelters across the state.