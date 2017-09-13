Bond lowered from $1M to $1K in fatal NC street racing crash

By Published:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The lowering of bond for a man charged with second-degree murder in what police say was a street-racing accident has drawn objection from the victim’s family and prosecutors.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports 48-year-old Jeffrey Hudson posted bond Monday after District Court Judge Mark Cummings lowered it from $1 million to $1,000. Hudson is charged in the death of 51-year-old Dagobert Rodriguez who died after his car was struck Aug. 30.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police believe Hudson was racing another car at the time of the crash. Hudson’s license had been revoked from a DWI charge the week before.

The assistant district attorney objected to the reduction. The charge carries a minimum suggestion of $50,000.

Rodriguez’s daughter, Jasmine Rodriguez-Lopez, says the reduction doesn’t make sense.

Hudson is represented by a public defender.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s