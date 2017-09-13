Drier & warmer weather moves in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The remnants of Irma, now just a low pressure system in Mississippi and Alabama; is still sending some rain to North Carolina, but sunshine is set to return Wednesday. A few showers will stick around into Tuesday night, but sunshine, along with warmer temperatures and humidity will be back the rest of the week.

On Wednesday night and Thursday a shower or storm will be possible otherwise it will remain warm with partly cloudy skies.

There will be a very slight risk of a shower on Friday; otherwise as we head into the upcoming weekend, skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with highs remaining in the 80s.

Hurricane Jose continues to weaken nearly 1000 miles away from Raleigh in the Atlantic. The storm has started its right handed looping turn, but it is not expected to have a direct hit on the east coast. The storm will turn north this weekend and stay offshore, possibly just bringing some high surf to the coast.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the evening. Some fog might form overnight. The overnight low will be 64.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 85. Winds will be west-southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower overnight. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a shower or thundershower possible. The high will be 83; winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or thundershower. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 85, after a morning low of 65. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 84, after a morning low of 66.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 82, after a morning low of 65.

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9