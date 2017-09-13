Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle involved in fatal wreck

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was killed and her husband seriously injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon involving a sergeant from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was dispatched to McKendree Church Road at 12:37 p.m. in response to the collision.

Sgt. Bryan Corey was driving an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Ford F-150 southeast on the road while hauling a car on a trailer.

A 2009 Malibu was traveling northwest on McKendree Church Road when the F-150’s trailer came loose and hit the Malibu, the Highway Patrol said.

Kristopher Hyman, 39, of Tarboro was driving the Malibu at the time of the collision. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Hyman’s wife, Koshala Hyman, 41, of Tarboro died at the scene, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

Both Kristopher and Koshala Hyman were wearing their seat belts.

Corey was not injured.

The Highway Patrol said speed is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Charges are pending.

Corey was hauling the car to the scrap yard at the time of the incident.