Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle involved in fatal wreck

By Published: Updated:

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was killed and her husband seriously injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon involving a sergeant from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was dispatched to McKendree Church Road at 12:37 p.m. in response to the collision.

Sgt. Bryan Corey was driving an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Ford F-150 southeast on the road while hauling a car on a trailer.

A 2009 Malibu was traveling northwest on McKendree Church Road when the F-150’s trailer came loose and hit the Malibu, the Highway Patrol said.

Kristopher Hyman, 39, of Tarboro was driving the Malibu at the time of the collision. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Hyman’s wife, Koshala Hyman, 41, of Tarboro died at the scene, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

Both Kristopher and Koshala Hyman were wearing their seat belts.

Corey was not injured.

The Highway Patrol said speed is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Charges are pending.

Corey was hauling the car to the scrap yard at the time of the incident.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s