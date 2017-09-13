Fayetteville man charged with raping 14-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is facing multiple child sex charges involving a 14-year-old victim, according to Fayetteville police.

Kotasha Glenroy Griffith, 23, of the 6800 block of Marlowe Drive, turned himself in to police on Tuesday. He has been charged with statutory rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child. Griffith and the 14-year-old victim were acquaintances at the time of the crime, police said.

Police said the incident occurred on June 11.

Griffith is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.