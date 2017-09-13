Fayetteville man charged with raping 14-year-old

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is facing multiple child sex charges involving a 14-year-old victim, according to Fayetteville police.

CLICK FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Kotasha Glenroy Griffith, 23, of the 6800 block of Marlowe Drive, turned himself in to police on Tuesday. He has been charged with statutory rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child. Griffith and the 14-year-old victim were acquaintances at the time of the crime, police said.

Police said the incident occurred on June 11.

Griffith is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s