Flights now heading from RDU to Miami following Hurricane Irma

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time since Hurricane Irma hit, some people are finally able to get back to Florida.

Airports throughout the state closed ahead of the storm, but now flights are finally starting to take off again.

At Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday morning, travelers were seen checking in for a 7:15 a.m. flight to Miami. Wednesday is just the second day planes can get to south Florida after Irma hit.

CBS North Carolina’s Lauren Haviland got the chance to speak to passengers leaving RDU on the 7:15 flight.

One couple said they were on a planned vacation in Europe when Irma hit Miami. The couple has kids, a home and a business in south Florida. Neighbors told them they have no power and no water. The couple said they’re nervous about what else they will find.

“We don’t know a lot. We know that it wasn’t as bad as we were expecting but then you never know until you actually are there and see it. So that’s where we are now going to find out when we get to Miami in a couple hours,” said Peter Marek.

According to a spokesperson, Miami’s airport did suffer some significant damage, but they are accepting planes and passengers again.