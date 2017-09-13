Jury recommends life in prison for Eric Campbell following double murder conviction

Eric Campbell and Jerome and Dora Faulkner

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A jury has recommended life in prison for a 24-year-old man who murder two people during a crime spree more than two years ago.

Eric Campbell, 24, was convicted to two counts of first-degree murder in the Jan. 1, 2015 deaths of Jerome and Dora Faulkner.

He was also found guilty on five other charges including first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree arson and two counts of cruelty to animals.

Campbell killed the Faulkners during a robbery in Granville County amid a crime spree spanning several states.

Campbell’s father, was also charged in the Faulkner’s deaths but he killed himself in prison before going to trial.

