Inmate caught in Johnston County after escaping custody twice, officials say

UPDATE: Daroyl Little Jr. was captured around 10 a.m., officials say.

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man who not only escaped from the Greene Correctional Institution Wednesday but also escaped from Benson police custody just hours later.

Daroyl Little Jr., 23, is serving a sentence at the Greene Correctional Institution for habitual felony breaking and entering. His projected release date was November 2018.

He was last seen at the correctional institution around 1 a.m., officials said.

Around 1:30 a.m., Benson police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex near Benton and Whittington streets. Officers weren’t able to locate the disturbance but officers received a similar call at the same apartment complex four hours later.

Officers then located a man who provided officers with false identification, officials said. That man, later identified as Little, became belligerent. Officers took Little into custody only to have him escape.

After he escaped from Benson police, officers learned of Little’s real identity and he recent escape from the correctional institution.

He was last seen in the area of Highway 50 near Benson-Hardee Road.

While authorities say Little isn’t armed, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Greene Correctional Institution is located in Maury.

Prisons initiated escape procedures and is working with local law enforcement to locate him. If anyone has any information on Little’s whereabouts, please call 911 or call Greene Correctional Institution at (252) 747-3676