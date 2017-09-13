Man robbed 10 NC businesses at gunpoint in 3 months, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old Durham man was behind 10 armed robberies in the city in the last three months, as well as one failed robbery attempt, police said.

Ramonte Hershell Pettiford is now behind bars under a $5 million bond after being arrested Tuesday in a parking lot at the intersection of Highway 55 and Riddle Road. A man authorities say was his accomplice in three of the crimes was arrested Aug. 31 in Virginia. That man, Jontavious Kyree Lyons, 24, also of Durham, is being held under a $2 million bond.

“All the robberies involved guns and the suspects usually took cash,” police said. “No one was injured in the robberies.”

Police said they first began investigating Pettiford and Lyons in connection with a hold-up at the National Jewelry and Pawn at 2334 Guess Road. In that case, three armed men robbed the business of cash and jewelry. Police say they haven’t yet identified the third man.

Police released the following summary of the crimes Pettiford is charged with:

June 26 – Murphy Express, 1039 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Two men entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint of cash and cigarettes. Pettiford was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

July 8 – Picasso Pawn, 5004 N.C. 55 Highway. Two armed men entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Pettiford was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

July 10 – Friendly Jewelry and Pawn, 2731 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard. Three men armed with guns entered the pawn shop and robbed the business of money, jewelry and electronics. Pettiford was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

July 24 – National Jewelry and Pawn, 2334 Guess Road. Pettiford was charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

August 8 – an attempted armed robbery at Mechanics & Farmers Bank at 2705 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard. Two males wearing coats entered the bank around 12:45 p.m. One male approached the counter and handed a teller a note demanding money and implying the use of a gun. No weapon was seen. Both men left the bank without getting any money. Pettiford was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

August 21 – Tienda Mi Pueblo at 1408 Avondale Drive. Two men robbed the business at gunpoint. Pettiford was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

August 22 – GameStop, 3415 Westgate Drive. Two men robbed the store at gunpoint of cash and gaming systems. Pettiford was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

September 1 – Boost Mobile, 2330 North Roxboro Street. A male pointed a gun at employees and took cash. Pettiford was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

September 5 – Subway, 401 East Lakewood Avenue. Two males entered the business together shortly before 6:45 p.m. One male ordered a cookie while the second male pulled out a silver revolver and pointed it at the manager while the manager was opening the cash register. The two males grabbed money from the register and ran from the business. Pettiford was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

September 7 – Subway, 4711 Hope Valley Road. A male entered the business, ordered two cookies and then robbed the business at gunpoint. Pettiford was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

September 9 – Picasso Pawn, 5004 N.C. 55 Highway. A male entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money. Pettiford was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police released the following summary of the crimes Lyons is charged with:

July 24 – National Jewelry and Pawn, 2334 Guess Road. Lyons was charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

August 21 – Metro Express, 2500 Erwin Road. The business was robbed by a man armed with a knife. Lyons was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

August 23 – Murphy Express, 1039 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A male armed with a knife took cash and cigarettes from the business. Lyons was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.