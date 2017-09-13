Morrisville police looking for handcuffed man who escaped traffic stop

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville police are asking the public to help them find a handcuffed man who escaped from a traffic stop.

The man was in his early 20s, with straight black hair in a ponytail. He stood about 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to town officials.

“He was last seen in a turquoise shirt, tan pants and handcuffs,” town officials wrote.

He was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Morrisville Parkway, according to a news release from town officials.