NC deputies making break-in arrests find 17 dogs in ‘deplorable’ conditions, authorities say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County mother and daughter are facing a number of felony charges after deputies investigating a breaking-and-entering call found 17 emaciated dogs, deputies said.

As deputies investigated the breaking-and-entering complaint in the 6100 block of U.S. Route 15-501 outside Carthage on Tuesday night, they came to suspect victim’s next door neighbors, a mother and daughter pair, authorities said.

But when the deputies went to arrest Wanda and Martha Hardy, they found 17 dogs living inside a house in “deplorable” conditions, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

The dogs, which included puppies, are going through medical examinations, as is standard procedure.

Wanda Hardy, 63, is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and felony animal cruelty. Her bond was sent at $20,000 secured.

Martha Hardy, 24, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. Her bond was set at $10,000 secured.