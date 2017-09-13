At least 1 dead in Washington high school shooting

SPOKANE, WA (AP) — Fire officials in Washington state say one person is dead and several others injured after a shooting at a high school.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. He wouldn’t release how many people were injured Wednesday or their conditions. He provided no more details.

KREM reports the suspected shooter is in custody.

CBS News confirms a local hospital is treating three “school age” patients. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane told KREM the three victims were in stable condition.

Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

No information was immediately available on who opened fire.