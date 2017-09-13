Public’s help needed to find truck that killed teen moped rider, officials say

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are asking for help locating a box truck said to have hit and killed a teen riding a moped in Chatham County early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Thaj Lamar Singleton, 18, of 42 John Snipes Road, Siler City was riding a moped north on U.S. 421 just south of Gilmore Lodge Road when he was hit, officials said.

At that time, officials say an early 2000’s model International Box Truck hit Singleton’s moped from behind, ejecting Singleton.

Singleton died at the scene.

Investigators are asking the public to be on the look out for a a box truck, possibly white in color, with possible damage to the right and center of the front bumper.

The front passenger side light on the truck will be inoperable.

Anyone who can provide information on the vehicle shown in the photograph or its driver is encouraged to contact the State Highway Patrol Raleigh Communications Center at 1-800-662-7956 or the Chatham County District Office at (919) 742 – 2124.