Remains of Duke Life Flight crew escorted home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The remains of the Duke Life Flight crew members killed in a crash Friday are being escorted home Wednesday from eastern North Carolina.

The Duke Life Flight helicopter crashed in Perquimans County killing three crew members and a medical patient, the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

The helicopter crashed around 11:45 a.m. after leaving Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, authorities said.

The three workers who died were flight nurses Kris Harrison, R.N. and Crystal Sollinger, R.N. and, the pilot, Jeff Burke, officials said.

Patient Mary Bartlett was also killed.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office escort met with a fleet of hearses and other Life Flight units at a funeral home in Garner early Wednesday before heading to Greenville.

The convoy drove back to Raleigh, where each hearse broke off and headed to the appropriate funeral home with family.

