Southwest Virginia feels small earthquake

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNCN/WFMY) An earthquake shook the ground just 22 miles from Blacksburg, Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

The 3.1 magnitude quake occurred at 1:33 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Michigan Tech says quakes that measure between 2.5 and 5.4 occur about 30,000 times a year.

Weak earthquakes happen from time to time in the Blue Ridge Mountains. A 3.1 magnitude is typically large enough to be felt by many, but is not typically large enough to cause significant damage.

No reports of damage were available at the time of this story.

On Aug. 23, 2011, a 5.8 earthquake shook parts of Virginia and North Carolina. The quake was strong enough to damage the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.