Target recalls nearly 180,000 dressers that can tip over, injure children

NEW YORK (AP) — Target says it is recalling nearly 180,000 dressers because they can tip over and pose a risk to children.

The Minneapolis retailer said Wednesday that it has received 12 reports of its Room Essentials four-drawer dressers falling over or collapsing. Two 3-year-old children were struck by a dresser, but no injuries have been reported.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says customers should stop using the $118 dresser immediately and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

About 175,000 of the dressers were sold in the U.S., and 3,000 were sold in Canada.

The dressers, which were sold at Target Corp. stores and Target.com between January 2013 and April 2016, came in three colors: black, espresso and maple.