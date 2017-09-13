Target recalls nearly 180,000 dressers that can tip over, injure children

By Published:
The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

NEW YORK (AP) — Target says it is recalling nearly 180,000 dressers because they can tip over and pose a risk to children.

The Minneapolis retailer said Wednesday that it has received 12 reports of its Room Essentials four-drawer dressers falling over or collapsing. Two 3-year-old children were struck by a dresser, but no injuries have been reported.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says customers should stop using the $118 dresser immediately and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

About 175,000 of the dressers were sold in the U.S., and 3,000 were sold in Canada.

The dressers, which were sold at Target Corp. stores and Target.com between January 2013 and April 2016, came in three colors: black, espresso and maple.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s