VIDEO: Gym teacher fired after dragging student

DAYTON, OH (WCMH) — A video from November of 2016 has recently surfaced of an Ohio teacher dragging a student by the wrist.

David Cameron was fired after school officials say he grabbed a kindergartener and pulled him across a gym floor. The video from the school’s surveillance shows a dozen young students in the gym.

The incident takes place at the lower right of the screen. The teacher, identified later as David Cameron, grabs a young student by the wrist, twists his arm, and drags him across the gym floor.

They are quickly out of camera range but school records indicate Cameron was placed on leave as the investigation began.

A report indicated the student told Cameron he was hurting them but that Cameron did not let go.

WHIO obtained a letter sent to Cameron on March 15 that “the intention of this board is to consider the termination of your continuing teaching contract for good and just cause.”

It referred to Cameron’s actions as careless and unsafe work habits and a failure to exercise reasonable care or courtesy in dealing with students.

The letter also indicated that during an administrative hearing it was noted “that you have been counseled previously regarding appropriate student disciplinary procedures.”

WHIO attempted to contact Cameron by phone and in person but he did not respond.

Dayton Public Schools released a statement that says “DPS will always keep the safety, protection, and education of its children as priority. Former Dayton Public Schools teacher David Cameron was removed from staff because of inappropriate discipline of a student at Rosa Parks early learning center, Pre-K through 8.

Cameron was not allowed in the building after the November 2016 incident which was reported and thoroughly investigated.