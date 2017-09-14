Broadway woman charged in crash that killed 5-year-old girl

BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Broadway woman faces a felony involuntary manslaughter charge after she was involved in an August 30 traffic accident that killed a 5-year-old girl, officials said.

Bernadette Walker, 57, was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant south on Mt Pisgah Road when she lost control of the vehicle, went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, overturned and then slammed into a utility pole, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

A 5-year-old girl, identified as Kamariya Long, died at the scene.

The front right passenger, a 12-year-old boy, received minor injuries. A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured and transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

All three children were from Broadway.

RELATED: 5-year-old girl killed in Harnett County wreck; adult, 2 kids injured

No one in Walker’s vehicle had a seat belt on, the Highway Patrol said.

Walker was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts felony negligent child abuse causing serious injury and one county felony involuntary manslaughter.

She bonded out of jail and is scheduled to be in court October 3.