Denver nurses suspended after opening body bag to view man’s genitals

DENVER (CBS) – Five nurses at Denver Health Medical Center were suspended for three weeks after opening a body bag to inappropriately view a deceased patient’s genitals, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday, CBS affiliate WTVR reports.

The incident was reported after a different nurse overheard one of the suspended nurses make a comment about it, according to a Denver Health spokesman. KMGH reported the disciplined nurses admired the size of the deceased patient’s genitals.

“Multiple staff members viewed the victim while he was incapacitated, including after he was deceased,” a Denver Police report said.

The hospital said the employees involved were off the job for three weeks and have since returned. One nurse no longer works at the hospital, but was not terminated because of the incident.

The names or medical unit of the suspended nurses were not made public.

