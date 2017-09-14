Durham bar responds after group says customer was racially profiled

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A group says they were denied service at a Durham bar because of their involvement in the destruction of a Confederate statue.

But the bar’s manager said they didn’t have valid identification.

The group went to Central Park Tavern in downtown Durham Tuesday to celebrate Confederate statues coming down across the country.

But, Grace Nichols claims the celebration ended when a bartender denied his friend service.

“The person who was racially profiled told us that people inside had identified folks who were connected with taking down the statue recently and were like, ‘we’re not going to serve them,’” Nichols said.

CBS North Carolina went to Central Park and spoke with manager A.J. London.

He said the customer in question did not have valid ID.

“If whoever doesn’t have an ID, I can’t serve you and no one showed ID. From that point I guess they made a scene, making noise saying you guys are racist against black people,” London said.

London said the bartender that night made it clear why they denied service .

But Nichols claims the person’s out-of-state ID is valid.

“There’s no reason that the ID shouldn’t have been accepted. This was a black individual, also someone well over 21,” Nichols said.

Central Park opened two weeks ago and is working to keep a good reputation.

“I can assure you that this is not a racist bar,” London said said.

The bar called police after the group became rowdy but no arrests were made.