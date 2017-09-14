Few showers Thursday, dry by Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunshine returned to North Carolina Wednesday, but so did warmer temperatures. Those warm temperatures will stick around Thursday, but so will a small chance of rain, leftovers from Hurricane Irma. Now just an area of low pressure in the Midwest, the system is still producing some rain.

Wednesday’s high of 84 in the Triangle was the warmest temperature central North Carolina has had since we hit 90 on September 5. The normal high this time of year is 83 and we should be around that Thursday and through the weekend.

On Wednesday night and Thursday a quick shower will be possible as the remnants of Irma slide by to the north, otherwise it will remain warm with partly cloudy skies.

High pressure will build back into the area for Friday and the weekend ahead. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s for highs and overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Hurricane Jose continues to weaken nearly 1000 miles away from Raleigh in the Atlantic. The storm will loop over open water during the next several days, but it is not expected to have a direct hit on the east coast. The storm will turn north this weekend and stay offshore, possibly just bringing some high surf to the coast early next week.

Wednesday Night will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower overnight. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a shower or thundershower possible. The high will be 82; winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 65.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 85, after a morning low of 66. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 84, after a morning low of 65.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 83, after a morning low of 64.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 84, after a morning low of 65.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

