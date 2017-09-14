Frontier Airlines offering 99 percent off Florida flights

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) – If you’re planning a trip to Florida, you can get a cheap flight to the Sunshine state, but you have to act quickly.

That’s because Frontier Airlines is offering 99 percent off of Florida flights right now.

The deal, which ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, is good for flights that run Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Nov. 8.

In order to take advantage of this deal, you visit the airline’s website and enter the code “SAVE99” at checkout.

There are certain flights that are not part of the deal.