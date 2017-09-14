Frontier Airlines offering 99 percent off Florida flights

By Published:
File photo from WCMH.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) – If you’re planning a trip to Florida, you can get a cheap flight to the Sunshine state, but you have to act quickly.

That’s because Frontier Airlines is offering 99 percent off of Florida flights right now.

The deal, which ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, is good for flights that run Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Nov. 8.

In order to take advantage of this deal, you visit the airline’s website and enter the code “SAVE99” at checkout.

There are certain flights that are not part of the deal.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s