Hog hunter shot, killed by woman using heat-sensor scope, coroner says



ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One person is dead in what appears to be a hunting accident in Anderson County, South Carolina.

Authorities received a call around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday about a hog-hunting accident on Gentry Road in Starr, Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said.

Boseman said it appears a hunter was killed in an accidental shooting.

The victim has been identified as Kenneth Jason Young, 40, of Starr.

Boseman said Young lived on Good Hope Church Road and was hunting in a nearby field. Boseman said a man and woman were also hunting hogs. They were not hunting with Young, nor did they know him, according to Boseman.

The woman was using a heat sensor scope and fired a shot – not realizing she was shooting at a person, Boseman said.

It appears Young was kneeling when he was fatally wounded.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating the shooting.