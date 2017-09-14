Inmate on loose after walking away from Harnett County work assignment

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Law enforcement are searching for inmate Micahel D. Clark, who officials said left his work assignment just after 11 a.m. Thursday, the Department of Public Safety said.

Clark was on a work assignment at Harnett Correctional Institution, located at 1210 E. McNeill St. in Lillington.

Clark, 51, is a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence at Sanford Correctional Center for felony breaking and entering. His projected release date was February 2020.

Call 911 if you see him.